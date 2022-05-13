Fridays on the Plaza lineup set
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get ready for a summer of good food and great live music.
Dakota News Now has released its schedule of musical entertainment for this summer’s Fridays on the Plaza series.
Each Friday beginning May 27, Dakota News Now will host musicians from across the region as they perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio. And you can leave the brown bag lunch at the office; some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to serve up lunch.
May 27
Music: James Dean Acoustic
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut, Let Me Be Frank.
June 3
Music: Tommy Edwin
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
June 10
Music: Kalea Jordan
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank
June 17
Music: Kobe Jordan
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
June 24
Music: Amy Ellsworth
Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 1
Music: Brian Stai
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut
July 8
Music: Geoff Gunderson
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 15
Music: Devon Cadwell
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 22
Music: Sara Tomsen
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut
July 29
Music: Fine Mess
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
August 5
Music: Surfin’ Safari
Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions
August 12
Music: Gary Swanson
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions
August 19
Music: TBA
Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles
August 26
Music: Randy Hedge
Food Trucks: Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls
September 2
Music: TBA
Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Black Iron Waffles, The Hangover Hut
September 9
Music: The Sock Puppet Menagerie
Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls
Bring a lawn chair and your appetite and enjoy some free live music over your lunch hour!
If you know any musicians who would like to perform, or you’re a food truck operator who would like to get on the schedule, email us at fridays@dakotanewsnow.com.
