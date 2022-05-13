Avera Medical Minute
Fridays on the Plaza lineup set

A summertime favorite returns this summer. After a two-year absence, we’re bringing back...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get ready for a summer of good food and great live music.

Dakota News Now has released its schedule of musical entertainment for this summer’s Fridays on the Plaza series.

Each Friday beginning May 27, Dakota News Now will host musicians from across the region as they perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio. And you can leave the brown bag lunch at the office; some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to serve up lunch.

May 27

Music: James Dean Acoustic

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut, Let Me Be Frank.

June 3

Music: Tommy Edwin

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

June 10

Music: Kalea Jordan

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

June 17

Music: Kobe Jordan

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

June 24

Music: Amy Ellsworth

Food Trucks: Rudy Navarrete’s Taco Bus, Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 1

Music: Brian Stai

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, The Hangover Hut

July 8

Music: Geoff Gunderson

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 15

Music: Devon Cadwell

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 22

Music: Sara Tomsen

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls, Black Iron Waffles, Krazy Concessions, The Hangover Hut

July 29

Music: Fine Mess

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 5

Music: Surfin’ Safari

Food Trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 12

Music: Gary Swanson

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Curbside Delights, Breaking Burrito, Krazy Concessions

August 19

Music: TBA

Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles

August 26

Music: Randy Hedge

Food Trucks: Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls

September 2

Music: TBA

Food Trucks: Big Orange Food Truck, Black Iron Waffles, The Hangover Hut

September 9

Music: The Sock Puppet Menagerie

Food Trucks: Black Iron Waffles, Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls

Bring a lawn chair and your appetite and enjoy some free live music over your lunch hour!

If you know any musicians who would like to perform, or you’re a food truck operator who would like to get on the schedule, email us at fridays@dakotanewsnow.com.

