Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said.

The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.

The motive for the attack was under investigation. The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition, police said.

There were about 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police said.

The suspect was known to authorities, Reul said. He described the attack as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm
A tree fell onto a home in Huron following May 12 storm.
Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in several communities
Ascension Public Schools now has a new lightning detection system for its outdoor activities to...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague say
South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre (file photo)
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat mourners at journalist’s funeral
Sioux Falls School District
Lincoln High School reports death of teacher