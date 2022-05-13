Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln High School reports death of teacher

Sioux Falls School District(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls School District officials have confirmed the death of a teacher in the district.

Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning passed away, according to an email sent out to parents and staff. The message did not say how she died.

A Crisis Response Team is at Lincoln High School Friday to support any students and staff in need, the letter said. It also encouraged anyone who may need support during this time to reach out.

