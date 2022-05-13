Avera Medical Minute
Logan Storley will make a name for himself in Friday’s Welter Weight title fight in London

More people will know who Storley is after Friday’s fight with MVP
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONDON, ENGLAND (Dakota News Now) -Webster native Logan Storley has a day tomorrow... He’s in London where he has his first title bout in Bellator 281 which is televised on Showtime...

He only had 3 weeks to prepare since he’s replacing Amosov who’s fighting in Ukraine. He goes against the #1 Welterweight in Michael “Venom” Page on his home turf...

But Logan knows this fight will help grow his brand. ”I’ve got to go in there and do my job but you’re a world champ you know. I want to go and I want to continue to grow as a fighter but also to get my name out there and let people know. Some of my other fights were most of them on the main card, co-main events, things like that. But now you’re fighting a big name who has a backing and fans so after I get done with that I think a lot of people will know my name,” says Logan.

Logan has only one loss as a pro... Ironically it was to the guy he’s replacing in the octagon tomorrow.

