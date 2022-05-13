Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man shot and killed a woman in Tulsa while she was trying to serve him child custody papers, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Saturday afternoon in reference to a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed, was having an argument with Colbert, who is the father of her 1-year-old child. When she attempted to serve him child custody papers, Colbert became very angry and shot and killed Sneed, police said. Colbert then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm
A tree fell onto a home in Huron following May 12 storm.
Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in several communities
Ascension Public Schools now has a new lightning detection system for its outdoor activities to...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague say
During storms on May 12th, 2022
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings

Latest News

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A baby giraffe, born with a disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, was saved by...
Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish