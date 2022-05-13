Meet Your Hero Day hosted by The Empire Mall May 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall is hosting their 2nd Annual Meet Your Hero Day, a meet-and-greet event with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and U.S. Armed Forces.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east JCPenney parking lot next to Louise Ave.

In addition to the meet and greet, officials say visitors will be able to tour police cars, firetrucks, and military humvees as well as enjoy complementary refreshments, games and crafts while supplies last.

