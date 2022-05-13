Avera Medical Minute
Noem orders state of emergency for storm response

Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.(Submitted Photo/Shawn Hinnant)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted by the damaging storms that occurred Thursday in eastern South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.

A powerful storm with wind gusts approaching 100 miles per hour left behind a wide swath of damage Thursday.

Sunny and breezy