Noem orders state of emergency for storm response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted by the damaging storms that occurred Thursday in eastern South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.

A powerful storm with wind gusts approaching 100 miles per hour left behind a wide swath of damage Thursday.

