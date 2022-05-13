Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a widespread windstorm that swept across South Dakota Thursday caused two deaths.

The two deaths both took place in southeast South Dakota, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy Lape of Wentworth. Milstead said she and her husband were driving near Colton when the storm hit. A chunk of wood came through a window of their vehicle and struck Lape. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The other death took place in Sioux Falls. Officials have not yet provided any additional details.

In addition to the two deaths in South Dakota, authorities in Minnesota say one person was killed when a grain bin fell onto a car in Kandiyohi County.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.