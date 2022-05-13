OYO: Picking a tomato plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are discussing how to pick the perfect tomato plant for your home garden or planter.

Doug says when your trying to figure out what type of tomato to plant, you need to consider the taste. Another thing to think about is how long it will take for the plant to produce fruit, as well as if you’re planning on slicing the tomatoes up for sandwiches or if you’re going to can them.

There are two types of tomatoes: determinate and indeterminate. Determinate tomato plants produce all their fruit in a two-week period and would be good for those considering canning. Indeterminate plants are great at producing tomatoes all season long.

As with all things garden-related, it’s important to remember to provide the plant good soil and fertilizer.

Another tip from Doug is to always make sure you plant the tomato plant up to its first two leaves. When doing that, the tomato plant will grow more roots.

