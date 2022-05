Storm downs Dakota News Now broadcasting tower near Salem

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dakota News Now broadcasting tower was among the many structures damaged in Thursday’s powerful storm that swept across eastern South Dakota.

The tower, located near Salem, was 1,480′ tall. It was built in 1976.

The downed tower will not impact signal strength on any of Dakota News Now’s networks. There are several towers nearby capable of broadcasting in the area.

Broadcasting tower near Salem was destroyed in the May 12 storm. (Dakota News Now)

