Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings
Haboob hits Brookings shortly after Summit League Softball Tournament concluded for the day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Tournament was supposed to feature a rivalry game between South Dakota and host South Dakota State at 5:00 PM.
Fortunately that game was called off not long before an approaching storm slammed into Brookings.
Fans, many of whom had gathered and been tailgating ahead of SDSU’s game, had long since left by the time the haboob hit town. Winds estimated at 100 miles per hour blew debris throughout town, snapped tree limbs and uprooted several altogether.
South Dakota State’s campus will be closed on Friday.
A storage facility at the Econolodge near the Interstate was destroyed and there appeared to be wind damage to the roof of the Swiftel Center.
Finally on the drive between Brookings and Sioux Falls five semitrucks were observed to have been overturned.
