Sunny and breezy

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will be in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota today. Wind gusts in between 50 and 60 mph will be possible in that part of the region.

We have some smooth sailing and gorgeous weather heading into the weekend! Highs today will be in the 70s for most of us with a few 80s in the southeast. It will be windy, especially up north. Wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will be possible with the strongest wind speeds in the north. We should have plenty of sunshine around the region.

This weekend is looking beautiful and a little bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the low 50s. The sunshine will continue into the beginning of next week with temperatures rising slightly into the mid 70s. Our next chance for showers and storms will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Temperatures look to fall slightly below normal to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of next week with chances for showers and storms lingering into next Thursday and Friday.

