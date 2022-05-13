Thousands still without power after deadly storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 10,000 people in eastern South Dakota are still without power the day after a after damaging storm moved through the region.

Xcel Energy’s outage map shows over 9,000 customers are still without power as of noon Friday. The South Dakota Rural Electric Association reports over 8,000 customers without power, mostly Sioux Valley Energy Co-op customers. Northwestern Energy’s map shows several hundred outages in the region.

Officials with all three energy suppliers are urging people to be careful around downed power lines as the cleanup process begins. An Xcel Energy spokesperson said in a briefing Friday to treat any downed line as if it is live.

Thursday’s storm resulted in two fatalities in southeastern South Dakota. Many communities reported winds approaching and surpassing 100 miles per hour.

Outage information

Xcel Energy outage map; customers with outages call (800) 895-1999

SDREA outage map; customers with outages call your local co-op (find your co-op info here)

Northwestern Energy outage map; customers with outages call (800) 245-6977

Report downed power lines or trees: Call 211

