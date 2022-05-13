Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Castlewood experiences extensive damage in Thursday’s storm

Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.
Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.(Submitted/Case Wiarda)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Castlewood received extensive damage after a powerful storm moved through the community Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the area shortly before 6 p.m.

Dakota News Now obtained drone video showing significant damage in Castlewood. The NWS has not confirmed whether the damage was caused by a tornado, though a second video obtained by Dakota News Now showed a funnel cloud and possible tornado over the community.

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night to discuss the community’s response to the storm. A spokesperson for Noem tweeted that it appeared no one in Castlewood was seriously injured.

The video below shows the aftermath of Thursday’s storm in Castlewood. Video courtesy Case Wiarda.

Drone video of aftermath of a powerful storm that moved through Castlewood on May 12. The video was submitted by Case Wiarda.

The video below shows a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Castlewood on May 12. Video courtesy Chris Schmidt.

Video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Castlewood on May 12. Video was submitted by Chris Schmidt.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
UPDATE: No one hurt after F-16 experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm
A tree fell onto a home in Huron following May 12 storm.
Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in several communities
Ascension Public Schools now has a new lightning detection system for its outdoor activities to...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague say

Latest News

During storms on May 12th, 2022
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings
During storms on May 12th, 2022
Brookings Storm Damage
Castlewood tornado video
Castlewood tornado drone video