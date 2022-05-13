VIDEO: Castlewood experiences extensive damage in Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Castlewood received extensive damage after a powerful storm moved through the community Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the area shortly before 6 p.m.

Dakota News Now obtained drone video showing significant damage in Castlewood. The NWS has not confirmed whether the damage was caused by a tornado, though a second video obtained by Dakota News Now showed a funnel cloud and possible tornado over the community.

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night to discuss the community’s response to the storm. A spokesperson for Noem tweeted that it appeared no one in Castlewood was seriously injured.

The video below shows the aftermath of Thursday’s storm in Castlewood. Video courtesy Case Wiarda.

Drone video of aftermath of a powerful storm that moved through Castlewood on May 12. The video was submitted by Case Wiarda.

The video below shows a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Castlewood on May 12. Video courtesy Chris Schmidt.

Video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado near Castlewood on May 12. Video was submitted by Chris Schmidt.

