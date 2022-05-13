Wings playing best hockey at the right time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Winning has become a tradition for the Aberdeen Wings. With new head coach Steve Jennings who was on the bench with Scott Langer, the team is starting to play it’s best hockey at the right time... in the post season...

Head Coach Steve Jennings says, ”I think for us our offense has certainly started to find it’s legs a little bit more here than they did the last few weeks and we want to keep that up. Playing a simple but intense game of hockey and I think when we’re doing that we’re at our best.”

The Wings played great in a sweep of Austin and split last weekend at St. Cloud in the next round of the N-A-H-L playoffs. They return home this weekend to host St. Cloud with a chance to advance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.