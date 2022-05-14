Bramble Park Zoo’s white wolf dies

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown announced Saturday that its white wolf, Trigger, has died.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, Trigger was losing weight rapidly, not showing much appetite, and exhibiting abnormal behavior.

After weeks of medical treatment, the wolf was euthanized Thursday.

The zoo says his post-mortem examination Friday showed that he had metastatic cancer that spread into his lungs.

Trigger had recently celebrated his tenth birthday.

