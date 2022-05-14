Canaries fall on Opening Day at Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the new ownership of the Sioux Falls Canaries is promising a “whole new ballgame”, upping the ante by pouring in more money to renovations at the Birdcage, most notably adding turf to the infield, and allowing the team to spend to the salary cap limit.

On the field, though, the first game of 2022 looked like many a Canaries game over the last 11 mostly losing seasons.

The Lincoln Saltdogs broke open a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a three-run homerun swatted by Justin Byrd as he fell to the ground and went on to defeat the Birds 5-1 on American Association Opening Day at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Angel Ventura pitched well for most of the game save his mistake to Byrd, going five innings and allowing five hits while striking out five and walking two. The Canaries were outhit 8-5 and broke up the Lincoln shutout in the 8th inning with a solo homerun from newcomer Kona Quiggle.

Sioux Falls continues their series with Lincoln tomorrow at 7:05 PM. The Canaries home opener is next Friday against Milwaukee.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.