Castlewood business details their experience after tornado struck community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a tornado touched down in Castlewood Thursday night, the city woke up to widespread damage.

Damage from the tornado is evident in and around the community. Toppled trees, destroyed roofs, and downed powerlines litter the town.

Early Friday morning, you could find a line of residents waiting on the outskirts of town waiting to re-enter the city. You would also find a small gas station called Cat’s Corner Convenience owned by Melissa and Cat Rhody, who have lived in and around Castlewood their whole lives.

“It’s a wonderful community. We’re always there for each other, helping each other out, doing whatever we can for neighbors, friends, and family,” Melissa said.

Melissa and Cat were at their home on Lake Poinsett when they got word of the storm.

“We had no idea what we were going to drive into when we came to town last night,” Melissa said.

Their store was one of the lucky buildings, undamaged by the tornado, but there’s still work to be done.

“We are going to try and do everything we can to help those that need it,” Melissa said

Rebuilding the city will be a long process.

“It’s going to take time, but we’re Castlewood Strong, and we will get through this together,” Melissa said.

