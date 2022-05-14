Central Lyon’s Zach Lutmer commits to play for Iowa Hawkeyes

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s top prep football players will be playing his college pigskin close to home.

Central Lyon’s Zach Lutmer announced via Twitter today that he’s committing to play for the University of Iowa.

The senior-to-be has been the center of attention for the Lions. As a quarterback last year passed for more than 1,000 yards, ran for more than 1200 and had 30 total touchdowns on offense.

He’s being projected as a safety and was good on the defensive side of the ball too, picking off four passes and logging 46.5 tackles.

