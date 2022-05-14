Logan Storley wins Bellator Welterweight Championship

LONDON, ENGLAND (Dakota News Now) - Ten fights into his Bellator MMA career, Logan Storley has a chance to become a champion.

The Webster native fought across the pond in London, England, against Great Britain native Michael Page for Bellator’s Interim Welterweight Championship on Friday afternoon. Not allowing Page to go toe-to-toe with him by using the wrestling techniques that made him a champion at Webster and the University of Minnesota, Logan defeated Page via split decision 48-47, 47-48 and 49-46.

Improving to 14-1 in his professional career Storley joins fellow Webster native Brock Lesnar as the only MMA World Champions to hail from South Dakota.

The interim title itself came as a result of reigning champoin Yaroslav Amosov, who had handed Storley his only professional loss, pulling out of his fight with Page to serve in his native Ukraine’s army during their war with Russia. Storley had just eight weeks to train for the fight as a fill and certainly made the most of it.

