Minnesota Lynx sign former Coyote star Hannah Sjerven

Third round pick could debut tomorrow against Chicago
Former Coyote was Minnesota's third round pick
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Hannah Sjerven may be on the verge of making her professional debut in the WNBA after the Minnesota Lynx signed the former Coyote star to a hardship contract today.

Minnesota’s third round draft pick was waived a little over a week ago at the end of Lynx training camp but certainly appears to have made a good impression. Her signing is one of a flurry of roster moves from the 0-3 Lynx as they shake up their roster in effort to get younger.

The Rogers, Minnesota, native averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game during here career at USD.

She scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds in her lone preseason game for the Lynx on May 1st.

Sjerven is expected to be in uniform tomorrow night when the Lynx host the Chicago Sky.

