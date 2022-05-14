A Pleasant Saturday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather on Friday was much calmer after what we dealt with on our Thursday. The good news is the forecast for our Saturday is looking good but a few showers looks to return to the southern areas late tonight into Sunday morning.

TODAY: After a few morning clouds and some light rain or drizzle in northeast South Dakota, expect a clear to partly cloudy sky areawide. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west and northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s, which is at to just a few degrees above average.

TONIGHT: A weak trough of lower pressure will track to our south after sunset and spell a chance of scattered rain showers for areas along and south of I-90, though a few showers could sneak as far north as the Highway 14 corridor. Winds will be light out of the west with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A few showers are expected for the southeastern counties during the morning with skies clearing from northwest to southeast as higher pressure moves in. High pressure will settle in and give us a mainly clear sky heading into Sunday night with light winds. Highs top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be pleasant and mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, which will cool temperatures back into the 60s to low 70s. Wednesday we dry out and warm back up once again and remain mild into Thursday with another round of showers and thunderstorms moving in. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s and 80s. The chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Friday into Saturday with cooler temperatures by Saturday as highs will drop to 5-15 degrees below average.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.