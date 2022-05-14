Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest food drive event nationwide.

Residents leave non-perishable food items where they get their mail and members of the U.S. Postal Service will collect them.

In Sioux Falls, donations go directly to Feeding South Dakota.

Food drive coordinator, Eric Wicks, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the importance of the event, especially following the events of Thursday’s storms.

