Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota

Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest food drive event nationwide.

Residents leave non-perishable food items where they get their mail and members of the U.S. Postal Service will collect them.

In Sioux Falls, donations go directly to Feeding South Dakota.

Food drive coordinator, Eric Wicks, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the importance of the event, especially following the events of Thursday’s storms.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a car in central Sioux Falls during a powerful wind storm May 12. Dakota News...
Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm
Panorama shut of the May 12 dust storm, taken east of Sioux Falls.
PHOTOS: Thursday’s windstorm raised clouds of dust, left destruction behind
During storms on May 12th, 2022
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm
Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.
VIDEO: Castlewood experiences extensive damage in Thursday’s storm

Latest News

Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota
Postal workers helping gather donations for Feeding South Dakota
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Castlewood business details their experience with the tornado
Castlewood business details their experience after tornado struck community
Castlewood business details their experience after tornado struck community
Castlewood business details their experience after tornado struck community