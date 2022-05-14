Avera Medical Minute
Summit League Softball Tournament moved from Brookings to Vermillion

Derecho damage to campus and Brookings too much for SDSU to continue hosting
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Tournament started yesterday in Brookings.

It will end in Vermillion after the deadly Derecho that swept through the state and tore up South Dakota State University’s campus.

Though the Jackrabbit softball complex itself didn’t sustain heavy damage trees and debris were scattered all over campus forcing its closure, and power was still out in Brookings.

That led to the conference deciding to move the remainder of the tournament to the University of South Dakota’s Nygaard Field in Vermillion. Weather permitting the tournament will retain it’s double elimination format.

One game was played there today with North Dakota State defeating Omaha 2-0.

Below is a look at the revised schedule beginning with Saturday:

Tournament moving from Brookings to Vermillion due to Derecho storm damage
The winner of game six will face the winner of game seven on Sunday at 10:00 AM for the championship and Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. As the winner of Game 6 will be undefeated they will have to be defeated twice. If needed a second, winner-take-all, title game will be played following the conclusion of the first game some time during the noon hour.

