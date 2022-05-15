Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

BACK-TO-BACK! Jackrabbits repeat as Summit softball champs & return to NCAA Tournament

SDSU falls in first tournament title game to Omaha before taking winner-take-all game 5-0
SDSU drops first title game with Omaha 3-0 before winning winner-take-all game 5-0
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Severe weather prompted a move of the Summit League Softball Tournament from Brookings to Vermillion.

It did not move South Dakota State off their perch as the top team in the conference, and now they’re heading back to softball’s “Big Dance”.

Though the Omaha Mavericks won the first game of the Summit League Softball Championship 3-0 on Sunday morning in Vermillion, Tori Kniesche struck out a tournament record 16 to earn MVP honors and lead the Jackrabbits to a 5-0 victory in the winner-take-all second game. SDSU repeats as Summit League Tournament champions and returns to the NCAA Tournament.

The first game of the day was a pitching duel dominated by Omaha’s Kamryn Meyer. She allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in a complete game. SDSU’s Grace Glanzer also worked a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out two, yet an error in the fifth led to three unearned runs that were the difference for the Mavericks.

UNO went with Meyer again to start the second, winner-take-all, title game after throwing 110 pitches. She would only last three innings with SDSU finally ending a 15 inning scoreless streak by getting an unearned run on a sacrifice fly from Rozelyn Carrillo in the third inning to go up 1-0.

The Jackrabbits broke things open in the fifth inning with three runs highlighted by two-run homerun from Cylie Halvorson. That happened to be the team’s program record 74th homerun of the season. Emma Osmundson added an RBI infield single in the seventh.

That was more than enough for Kniesche. The sophomore struck out 16 and allowed just one hit and three total baserunners.

SDSU will learn their NCAA Tournament draw tonight during the Selection Show at 6:00 PM on ESPN 2.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon
Semi overturned on I-90 near Montrose exit after May 12 storm.
Highway Patrol: At least 15 overblown semi-trucks on interstate
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say

Latest News

Defeat Augustana 6-5 in championship game
Mankato rallies past Augustana again to claim NSIC Baseball Tournament
Aberdeen Wings Hockey
St. Cloud rallies to defeat Aberdeen Wings and win Central Division
Augustana Vikings Athletics
Augustana softball falls just short of reaching NCAA Super Regionals
Storm drop IFL contest 57-39
Frisco Fighters fly past Storm