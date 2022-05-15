Brookings community begins to get power back following storm

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Brookings was without power for more than 24 hours after Thursday night’s storm. This caused many businesses to close yesterday, and as power is coming back to the city, many people are thankful.

Businesses in the city of Brookings are opening back up after not having power for nearly two days.

Anna Cox says it was an eerie experience.

“I was keeping up on Facebook because that was the main communication for everybody, and it was all these businesses saying we’re closed indefinitely, we don’t know when we can open up. Which was so scary because so many people were depending on those places to get some of those immediate supplies, they needed to protect here houses, vehicles, any type of property,” said Brookings resident, Anna Cox.

The owner of Choco Latte, Donna Behrend, was worried when she heard the power would be out all day.

“I had come in and realized that none of the streetlights were working and then made the tough decisions that was okay we need to get rid of product. And those are hard decisions to make because you really do want to make sure that everything is safe,” said Donna Behrend, owner of Choco Latte.

Along with businesses closing, the annual Brookings marathon was canceled due to the damage from the storm.

Cris Engen had been training for the race for weeks.

While she is upset about the cancellation, she understands it is in the best interest of the community.

“The marathon was supposed to take place this morning at 7 a.m. was the start time, Ya it was cancelled, many of us were bummed, although we totally understand and respect that the committee chose to make that decision because of the safety,” said Brookings resident, Cris Engen.

At the end of the day, those who live in the community are just thankful nobody got seriously hurt.

“It’s just things, at the end of the day it’s just stuff, so yes we can buy more milk, we can buy more cream, but everybody seemed to fair okay that works for me,” said Behrend.

Despite the damage, those in Brookings remain optimistic.

“In the midst of a storm, the sun does come out and just put one foot in front of the other and just keep on functioning forward and being a part of that community really helps that,” said Engen.

The city of Brookings is working together to clean up the damages from Thursday’s storm.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.