Frisco Fighters fly past Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm saw their two game win streak come to an end at the hands of the team with the Indoor Football League’s best record, the Frisco Fighters, who pulled away from the Storm by outscoring them 20-10 in the fourth quarter to win 57-39 on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Storm quarterback Dalton Sneed was sacked five times yet hung in to give the Storm a chance, going 14-26 for 123 yards and three touchdowns to help Sioux Falls get within 37-32 after three quarters. Aaron Dilworth caught nine passes for 73 yards and a score.

Frisco’s Blake Sims went 9-12 for 192 yards and three scores to help the Fighters improve to 6-2.

Sioux Falls drops to 4-4 and begins a three game road trip next Saturday against the Massachusetts Pirates.

