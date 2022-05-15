Mankato rallies past Augustana again to claim NSIC Baseball Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 11 Augustana baseball fell to No. 19 Minnesota State in the NSIC Tournament Championship game, 6-5, on Sunday. The Vikings will await the regional selection show on Sunday night

Augustana had three members named to the All-Tournament team: Jordan Barth, Jack Hines and Ryan Jares.

Junior righty Seth Miller was the starter on the mound for AU. Miller recorded two strikeouts and pitched four innings. Evan Furst took over for Miller in the fifth inning and struck out one batter. Thomas Bruss finished the fifth inning for the Vikings. In the sixth inning, Caleb Saari entered the game and struck out the first three batters that he faced. Saari totaled six strikeouts.

The Vikings started the game strong, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan Barth was the first across the plate for AU, adding a run on a wild pitch. Barth reached base with a double, the 69th of his career for the all-time doubles leader. Jack Hines brought home Will Olson with a long ball hit deep to center field and Augustana had a 3-0 lead early. The homer was the fourth of the tournament for Hines and his ninth of the season.

In the fourth inning, a solo home run put the Mavericks on the board with one run. A single up the middle allowed a runner to score and MSU cut the lead to 3-2.

Augustana increased the lead by a run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Max Mosser hit a sacrifice bunt down the first base line, allowing Jaxon Rosencranz to score on the play.

A single up the middle in the top of the sixth inning added another run for MSU and made the score 4-3.

Luke Ballweg hit a solo dinger in the sixth inning to keep the Vikings in the lead. The home run is Ballweg’s third of the tournament and fourth of the season.

The Mavericks took their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning when a single brought in one batter and a home run scored two runs to make it 6-5.

Ballweg led with two hits and Hines had two RBI.

Up Next

The Vikings, ranked at No. 2 in the last set of Central Regional Rankings, will wait for the regional selection show on Sunday night at 9 p.m. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for possible postseason hosting opportunities or where the Vikings are headed.

