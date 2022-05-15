St. Cloud rallies to defeat Aberdeen Wings and win Central Division

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight night at the Odde Ice Center the Aberdeen Wings suffered a heartbreaking one goal loss to the St. Cloud Norseman.

This time it ended their quest to make the Robertson Cup Tournament for the third straight time.

St. Cloud scored twice in a two minute span in the third period to come from behind in game four of Central Division Finals and defeat the Wings 3-2, winning their best-of-five game series 3-1 and ending Aberdeen’s season.

About 19 hours after dropping game three 3-2 in triple overtime the Wings got off to a good start in game four, going ahead 1-0 on Mason Kelly’s first postseason goal. St. Cloud’s Max Strand scored with just 39 seconds left in the period to go into intermission tied at 1.

After a scoreless second period Aberdeen’s Hugo Gustafsson put a long shot on net that beat the goal keeper to give the Wings a 2-1 lead 15:45 to play.

The lead held until St. Cloud’s Evan Murr wristed a shot through several screens to tie the game at 2 with 7:05 to go.

Less than two minutes later Brandon Lajoie jammed in a rebound to give St. Cloud a 3-2 lead they would never relinquish.

It was the third one goal game of the series.

The Wings, in their first year under Steve Jennings after longtime head coach Scott Langer left to take over the USHL’s Fargo Force, finished the 2021-22 season 31-24-3-2 and upended Austin 3-1 in the Central Division Semifinals before giving St. Cloud, who had the second best record in the NAHL, all they could handle.

