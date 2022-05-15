Xcel Energy expects power to be back on for most customers Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy says they expect to have power restored for most of their customers Sunday afternoon.

Thursday night’s storms caused extensive damage to trees, poles, and power lines in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

Xcel says more than 1,200 employees and contractors are in the area getting the lights back on.

If customers are still without power later this afternoon, they are encouraged to call 1-800-895-1999. Additionally, they should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If their mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored.

For more information, visit xcelenergy.com/outages_and_emergencies/mast_damage.

Since Thursday night, approximately 36,000 customers initially had outages and a few hundred are still without power. The majority of remaining outages are in the Sioux Falls, Salem, and Bridgewater areas, although a number of communities also have smaller numbers of outages.

