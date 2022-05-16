Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely. Officials have not said how the women died.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Three women were found dead inside of a Chicago apartment building for seniors in the days after residents complained about a lack of air conditioning.

Authorities say the victims were found at James Sneider Apartments at different times during the day Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. They were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely.

Officials have not said how the women died.

But Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward said residents had complained to her that the air conditioning wasn’t on during the hot days in the past week. She says the staff told her a city ordinance prevented them from turning on the air conditioning, but Hadden says there is no such ordinance.

“From being in those units, it’s so hot. It’s so hot in the units. These are senior residents, residents with health conditions. They should not be in these conditions,” said Hadden in a Facebook video.

The mayor’s office said the fire department was conducting a unit-by-unit check of residents, while city representatives worked to make sure the air conditioning was turned on and running properly.

“This shouldn’t have happened. Could’ve been prevented,” said Hadden on Facebook.

She vowed to work on accountability for the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS contributed to this story via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon
Semi overturned on I-90 near Montrose exit after May 12 storm.
Highway Patrol: At least 15 overblown semi-trucks on interstate

Latest News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Three middle school students are under investigation for mispronouncing pronouns when referring...
Middle schoolers accused of sexual harassment for not using preferred pronouns, parents say
Jackrabbits sweep baseball twin bill with Tommies
SDSU baseball sweeps St. Thomas