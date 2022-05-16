Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The angels were singing today

A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.
A flag was carried down from the sky at the Air and Space Show.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The planes were loud, and the people were proud, it was the final day of the Air and Space Show. After record attendance yesterday, the crowd was ready for day two festivities.

The Air and Space Show is more than just a show, it’s an all-day event. There are Activities for all ages, like grabbing a seat in a B-1 bomber, eating a hot dog, or checking the booths out, inside the Pride Hanger.

Parents like Claire Jones bring their children to make unforgettable memories and show them who their next-door neighbor is. “Being next door to the Air Force Base is a big thing. Just showing them all the different aircraft and what goes into it, all the personnel that goes into it,” said Claire Jones, with her kids by her side. “To pull off an event like this and to just be in the military itself, I think it’s important to pass off onto your children”

Parents and companies alike use the Air and Space show to get kids excited. Many STEM-related companies attended the event to help share what they do. Most are found right here in the Black Hills. Setting up demonstrations that kids and parents could both take part in, to give a hands-on learning activity.

“So, seeing that light up, you know their eyes light up and make that connection that machines are cool, automation is cool has been really rewarding,” said Dustin Coleman, owner of Cole-TacCool is right, companies like Cole-Tac work with Ellsworth Air Force Base to make products suitable and durable for the work Airmen do.

As vendors packed up and people headed home; the organizers of the show were excited about the turn-out this year’s show brought. Lt. Col. Tony Nishimura, Air Show Director says, “It’s actually been amazing. The weather has been amazing the last two days. We had record-setting turnout yesterday, we’re looking forward to our numbers today.”

The next performance for the Blue Angels will be in Delaware.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

Latest News

New Canaries season
Canaries play their home opener on Friday
Several roads closed in northeast Minnesota following recent rain, washouts (KBJR)
Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Nice today, rain tomorrow
Artists return for 19th year of SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls