The angels were singing today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The planes were loud, and the people were proud, it was the final day of the Air and Space Show. After record attendance yesterday, the crowd was ready for day two festivities.

The Air and Space Show is more than just a show, it’s an all-day event. There are Activities for all ages, like grabbing a seat in a B-1 bomber, eating a hot dog, or checking the booths out, inside the Pride Hanger.

Parents like Claire Jones bring their children to make unforgettable memories and show them who their next-door neighbor is. “Being next door to the Air Force Base is a big thing. Just showing them all the different aircraft and what goes into it, all the personnel that goes into it,” said Claire Jones, with her kids by her side. “To pull off an event like this and to just be in the military itself, I think it’s important to pass off onto your children”

Parents and companies alike use the Air and Space show to get kids excited. Many STEM-related companies attended the event to help share what they do. Most are found right here in the Black Hills. Setting up demonstrations that kids and parents could both take part in, to give a hands-on learning activity.

“So, seeing that light up, you know their eyes light up and make that connection that machines are cool, automation is cool has been really rewarding,” said Dustin Coleman, owner of Cole-TacCool is right, companies like Cole-Tac work with Ellsworth Air Force Base to make products suitable and durable for the work Airmen do.

As vendors packed up and people headed home; the organizers of the show were excited about the turn-out this year’s show brought. Lt. Col. Tony Nishimura, Air Show Director says, “It’s actually been amazing. The weather has been amazing the last two days. We had record-setting turnout yesterday, we’re looking forward to our numbers today.”

The next performance for the Blue Angels will be in Delaware.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.