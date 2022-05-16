Artists return for 19th year of SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An exciting weekend in downtown Sioux Falls, as the SculptureWalk got its yearly makeover. This year’s SculptureWalk features a record 67 sculptures. Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke to a pair of artists who are having their work featured downtown.

“I retired many years ago and I asked myself what would you like to do if you could do anything and the answer was make sculptures. I got a lot of encouragement from people to make sculptures. Every time I would make one, they would say that’s so nice. and they said well make another one. So, I thought as long as I keep making them and people keep liking them and I sure enjoy making them, then I have the world by the tail,” said artist Mark Hall, of Mankato, Minnesota.

“The city, they appreciate the sculptures so much, and I do a lot of online programs and travel the United States doing it, but when I come to Sioux Falls, the people are excited about it. The first time I was here on a Saturday morning we were installing, and families were walking around with voting cards for People’s Choice. I had a young fella. He must have been six or seven. He wanted my autograph. Being an artist all my whole life, nobody has ever asked for my autograph, and just to touch a young soul like that, I thought that was pretty special,” said artist Jade Windell, of Colorado.

“It brings a lot to Sioux Falls. It brings a sense of balance, a sense of calmness, and a sense of conversation. I just think it’s important we see different things to evoke emotion or reaction as an artist that’s what you are looking for,” said Windell.

“You can see there’s such a wide variety of sculptures. You don’t know what you are going to see and then you look at them, and you wonder how did they do that? There’s a mystery there,” said Hall. “I feel very fortunate I can do whatever I want and make these sculptures. I am very blessed. I appreciate that so much.”

