Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Castlewood begins road to recovery after tornado damage

By Baylee Peterson
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood.

The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado swept through their city Thursday night.

Paige Olson was with her four kids and husband in the basement of their home when the tornado hit her house.

“It was crazy, you could feel like a wind of gust coming through the basement and then you could see dust settling, and it sounded kind of like a train a little bit,” said Paige Olson.

On top of the terrifying experience, the aftermath was worse than she could have ever imagined.

“We did not expect when we came up for there to be this much destruction, I mean that’s what it was. There was debris all over the place, parts of the school in our yard,” said Olson.

The local school also suffered severe damage.

Castlewood Mayor Brian Ries says they are working to repair the school, but in the meantime, they will utilize the community’s churches for classrooms.

“We had school days scheduled for the remainder of the year and they’ve got a plan in place as far as finishing out the school year, graduation, where that’s going to be moved to,” said Mayor Brian Ries.

Damages aside, the community is just thankful there were no serious injuries.

“It’s actually super amazing that nobody has, that we have no fatalities and that nobody is super injured because I know there were people sitting in their living rooms whenever it happened,” said Olson.

The mayor agrees, adding he is thankful for the first responders.

“You don’t ever envision a natural disaster happening but it’s so reassuring in a small town when you have fire departments like we have that that are trained for this and know what to do,” said Ries.

Donations can be made at any First Premier Bank location to Castlewood Relief account or through Venmo @CastlewoodRelief as well as by mail to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 263, Castlewood, SD 57223.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon
Semi overturned on I-90 near Montrose exit after May 12 storm.
Highway Patrol: At least 15 overblown semi-trucks on interstate

Latest News

Castlewood begins road to recovery after tornado damage
Jackrabbits repeat as Summit League Softball Tournament Champions
Mankato tops Augie for NSIC Baseball Tournament Title
Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday Night Forecast