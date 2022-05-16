Castlewood begins road to recovery after tornado damage

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood.

The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado swept through their city Thursday night.

Paige Olson was with her four kids and husband in the basement of their home when the tornado hit her house.

“It was crazy, you could feel like a wind of gust coming through the basement and then you could see dust settling, and it sounded kind of like a train a little bit,” said Paige Olson.

On top of the terrifying experience, the aftermath was worse than she could have ever imagined.

“We did not expect when we came up for there to be this much destruction, I mean that’s what it was. There was debris all over the place, parts of the school in our yard,” said Olson.

The local school also suffered severe damage.

Castlewood Mayor Brian Ries says they are working to repair the school, but in the meantime, they will utilize the community’s churches for classrooms.

“We had school days scheduled for the remainder of the year and they’ve got a plan in place as far as finishing out the school year, graduation, where that’s going to be moved to,” said Mayor Brian Ries.

Damages aside, the community is just thankful there were no serious injuries.

“It’s actually super amazing that nobody has, that we have no fatalities and that nobody is super injured because I know there were people sitting in their living rooms whenever it happened,” said Olson.

The mayor agrees, adding he is thankful for the first responders.

“You don’t ever envision a natural disaster happening but it’s so reassuring in a small town when you have fire departments like we have that that are trained for this and know what to do,” said Ries.

Donations can be made at any First Premier Bank location to Castlewood Relief account or through Venmo @CastlewoodRelief as well as by mail to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 263, Castlewood, SD 57223.

