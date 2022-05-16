New multi-family housing complex coming to Hartford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new multi-family complex by Talon LLC and built by Eagle Construction is planned for construction in Hartford, SD.

This 178-unit complex will be built just north of Highway 38 in Hartford across from West Central School, according to officials.

“The City of Hartford is pleased to add Maple Pass to our growing offering of housing options in Hartford. We look forward to having the Maple Pass Development begin and flourish in the years to come,” said Mayor Arden Jones.

According to a press release, Maple Pass will be home to two 69-unit, three-story apartment buildings, and eight five-unit townhome buildings. The development will be complete in Phases, with the first 69-unit apartment building and four 5-plex townhomes starting this summer. A playground, fenced dog park, and a patio area will be in the center of the complex for tenants to enjoy.

Apartment floorplans will range from studio up to three-bedroom units. The townhome options are two or three-bedrooms. Each unit will have a modern feel and upgraded finishes throughout. Apartment amenities will include in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a community area on the main floor, and a parcel room for tenants’ packages.

Talon has spent the last several years developing workforce housing throughout the Midwest, representatives say. The priority of Talon is to boost growing rural economies by providing non-subsidized workforce housing to the area. Collaborative efforts between Talon Development and Eagle Construction with key stakeholders of the city and the residents of Hartford helped bring this project to fruition.

The first buildings are set to open in Summer 2023. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place in June, officials say.

