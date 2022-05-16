Avera Medical Minute
Nice today, rain tomorrow

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

We should clear out by Wednesday and see plenty of sunshine. Highs will jump back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most of us. Thursday is looking like a day where more showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We may even see a little severe weather, so we’ll keep you updated on that! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region.

A few showers could linger into Friday, but it will also be cooler. Highs will fall into the 50s and 60s. We’ll keep that cooler weather around for the weekend with 60s for highs for most of us. We’ll start to warm up again early next week with highs in the 70s and a slight chance of rain.

