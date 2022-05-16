Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

Several roads closed in northeast Minnesota following recent rain, washouts (KBJR)
Several roads closed in northeast Minnesota following recent rain, washouts (KBJR)(Alex Liatala KBJR 6)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTSEN, Minn. - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging.

Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk.

Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Stegmeir said more volunteers are needed, especially since the average age of volunteers sandbagging right now is 65.

A flood warning is in effect for many communities in the Rainy River Basin of far northern Minnesota as the National Weather Service expects rivers and creeks to remain high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

Latest News

New Canaries season
Canaries play their home opener on Friday
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Nice today, rain tomorrow
Artists return for 19th year of SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls