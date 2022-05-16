Avera Medical Minute
Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

