Police: Investigating a possible connection after two businesses burglarized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a possible connection between two Sioux Falls business burglaries that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspects used the same method to enter the businesses located in southeastern Sioux Falls. Police say the same kind of rock was used to break into the glass front doors. Police are still waiting to view the surveillance footage from both businesses and therefore cannot confirm that the three suspects from the first burglary are the same as the second burglary. However, in both reports, three people had entered each business.

Officials say the damage to the first business’ door is estimated at $2,000. The suspects took an estimated 100 vape cartridges, valued at approximately $5-10 thousand dollars. The estimated damage to the second business’ door was valued at $5,000 and employees estimated roughly $1,000 worth of alcohol and tobacco had been taken.

Police are still investigating the burglaries.

