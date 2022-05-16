Avera Medical Minute
Premier contribution helps launch relief fund

Drone footage of storm damage at Castlewood High School following the May 12 storm.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $50,000 contribution from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard is helping relief efforts in Castlewood, and company officials are challenging others to follow suit.

The community of Castlewood, located about 15 miles south of Watertown, was one of the hardest hit when strong winds and tornadoes swept through eastern South Dakota last week. An EF2 tornado damaged more than 50 homes, the high school, and several businesses. First PREMIER Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse said the destruction in Castlewood is heartbreaking.

“PREMIER wants to help the people in Castlewood rebuild their lives and their livelihoods,” said Dykhouse. “This initial gift to the Castlewood Relief Fund will help get things rolling. We expect to help in other ways during the coming weeks and we hope that others will join us. In South Dakota, neighbors help neighbors … it’s what we do.”

Donations to the Castlewood Relief Fund may be sent to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 310, Castlewood, SD 57223.

