Sanford Health to host camp for kids with asthma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health brings back Camp Super Kids, designed for children 7 to 17 who have asthma.

The camp will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, and end at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. During this weekend retreat, kids will get classic camp experiences like swimming and making crafts, while also receiving education for better asthma management from Sanford Health professionals, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to welcome back 30 campers for this year’s Camp Super Kids after a few years off due to COVID-19,” said Camp Super Kids coordinator, Tristan Hargens. “This is the first year we’re having the camp in Sioux Falls, which will allow for fun surprises at the Sanford Sports Complex, like letting the kids practice their golf swings at Great Shots.”

Medical supervision will be provided during the camp session, officials say. All campers and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Campers and their accompanying parent or a legal guardian traveling to Sioux Falls outside of a 30-mile radius will be provided a complimentary hotel room for the weekend. Other families will be asked to stay in their own homes.

All campers must register by May 17. There is a $25 fee during registration that will be refunded to campers once they arrive for the weekend of camp. If you don’t attend the weekend and don’t cancel by May 17, you will not be refunded the camper fee, representatives say.

To register, visit SanfordHealth.org or call 605-328-7157 to learn more.

