Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford Health to host camp for kids with asthma

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health brings back Camp Super Kids, designed for children 7 to 17 who have asthma.

The camp will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, and end at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. During this weekend retreat, kids will get classic camp experiences like swimming and making crafts, while also receiving education for better asthma management from Sanford Health professionals, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to welcome back 30 campers for this year’s Camp Super Kids after a few years off due to COVID-19,” said Camp Super Kids coordinator, Tristan Hargens. “This is the first year we’re having the camp in Sioux Falls, which will allow for fun surprises at the Sanford Sports Complex, like letting the kids practice their golf swings at Great Shots.”

Medical supervision will be provided during the camp session, officials say. All campers and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Campers and their accompanying parent or a legal guardian traveling to Sioux Falls outside of a 30-mile radius will be provided a complimentary hotel room for the weekend. Other families will be asked to stay in their own homes.

All campers must register by May 17. There is a $25 fee during registration that will be refunded to campers once they arrive for the weekend of camp. If you don’t attend the weekend and don’t cancel by May 17, you will not be refunded the camper fee, representatives say.

To register, visit SanfordHealth.org or call 605-328-7157 to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

Latest News

police lights
Police: Investigating a possible connection after two businesses burglarized
(Source: MGN)
Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths
New Canaries season
Canaries play their home opener on Friday
Several roads closed in northeast Minnesota following recent rain, washouts (KBJR)
Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding