SD Small Business Exporter of the Year keeping exports up

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may be hard to realize sometimes just how far products from South Dakota can travel around and the world. For one small business in the state, most of their production ships overseas, and they only see that growing in the coming years.

Prairie AquaTech has come a long way as a business in 10 years, fermenting soybean meal in a building in Brookings.

“There were two professors at South Dakota State, Dr. Bill Gibbons and Dr. Mike Brown. They developed a great process that we scaled up in a commercial pilot facility in Brookings.” said Prairie AquaTech CEO Mark Luecke.

The company has now grown to producing 30 thousand tons of fish and shrimp feed per year in it’s facility in Volga. The business was also named the Small Business Exporter of the Year by the South Dakota Small Business Administration.

“They were leaning in when it came time to reach out to some of the resources that can help them, because business is not a solo mission.” said SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood.

Their success helps other in South Dakota’s agricultural industry, taking ingredients made in state and shipping them around the world.

“A lot of what we do, there’s a lot of crossover. A lot of the people we work with, a lot of the ingredients we source, to work in conjunction with ME-PRO.” said Prairie AquaTech Nutrition Manager Brandon White.

That shipping process hasn’t been easy recently, hampered by ongoing international shipping backups.

“A few years ago, it was a lot easier than it is now. But because we’re in Volga, we face some challenges getting the number of shipping containers that we need here at this facility.” said Prairie AquaTech Logistics and Warehouse Manager Molly Honkomp.

But still they’ve grown. Luecke said that around 75 to 80 percent of their product is sold to other countries. A small business success story now shipping product to Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

“Product made from agricultural byproducts like soybean mean can be turned into something so valuable as a protein ingredient for fish and for shrimp. And people are now importing it into their country.” said Luecke.

With the right conditions, Prairie AquaTech hopes to double or triple their production capacity in the coming years. With all of that business staying in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.