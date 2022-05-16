SDSU heading to Orlando regional to face Michigan in NCAA Softball Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With severe weather pushing the end of the Summit League Softball Tournament back to Sunday, the champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits had an even shorter wait than usual to see who they’d face in the NCAA Tournament and where they’d head.

About three hours after finishing off Omaha 5-0 in the Summit League Tournament championship game at Nygaard Field in Vermillion the Jackrabbits went back up I-90 to Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Brookings to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. They had to wait till the final regional was revealed before seeing that they would face the University of Michigan in the Orlando Regional on Friday.

𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 ☀️☀️☀️@GoJacksSB punches their ticket to the Orlando Regional where they open up against Michigan and will be joined by host UCF and Villanova‼️#ReachTheSummit x #SummitReaches40 pic.twitter.com/fJ3hDbU40w — The Summit League (@thesummitleague) May 16, 2022

The four-team, double elimination event is being hosted by #16 national seed Central Florida and also includes Villanova.

The draw represents a significant move up for SDSU from last year when, in their first ever appearance, the Jackrabbits were placed in the region of #6 overall seed Arkansas. That team, which returned almost entirely intact this season, won their first game against Stanford before falling 4-0 to #6 Arkansas and losing their elimination game 2-1 to Stanford.

This year’s improved draw was largely due to a resume that had helped bump SDSU into the top 50 of college softball RPI.

The Jacks will face the Wolverines on Friday at 2:30 PM CST. Central Florida and Villanova follow at 5:00 PM CST.

NCAA Tournament regionals are double elimination with the winners advancing to the Super Regionals which are a best-of-three game series at a campus site (typically the higher seeded team). The winner of the Orlando regional will play the winner of the Norman (OK) region in the Super Regional for a trip to the College World Series.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.