Sioux Empire Fair adds Justin Moore to the Grandstand Lineup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Moore will perform Saturday, August 6 on the Billion Automotive Main Stage during the 2022 Sioux Empire Fair.

The Arkansas native started with his first country #1 hit with “Small Town USA,” the breakout single off his 2009 self-titled debut. The record went platinum, as did its 2011 follow-up, ‘Outlaws Like Me,’ which yielded yet another #1 single with “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” In 2014, Moore landed the coveted New Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards after releasing his critically acclaimed third album, ‘Off The Beaten Path,’ and in 2016, he dropped ‘Kinda Don’t Care,’ his third consecutive #1 record. Morre’s latest album is ‘Late Nights and Longnecks.’

“Justin Moore is a Country Star, there’s no doubt”, says fair manager, Scott Wick. “Adding him to our 2022 lineup is turning this fair into one of the most well-rounded grandstand events we’ve been able to offer. Anytime you can combine classic rock with old and new country, we have something for everybody and that’s our ultimate goal!”

Justin Moore’s concert is free with paid fair admission on the Billion Automotive Main Stage! Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. PIT Passes are $20 per person per day and will be on sale Tuesday, July 5, online-only, at SiouxEmpireFair.com

Other performing artists

Moore joins Old Dominion on Friday, August 5, 38 Special on Sunday, August 7, Sawyer Brown Monday, August 8, The Country Comeback Tour on Wednesday, August 10, and HAIRBALL on Thursday, August 11, with more announcements still to come.

The 2022 Sioux Empire Fair will run from Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13. Follow them on Facebook or visit SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

