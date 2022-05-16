Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A federal court has convicted a Sioux Falls man on multiple drug charges, including two counts of distributing fentanyl that resulted in death.

Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey Moore was convicted on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota.

Prosecutors say Moore distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of a victim in November of 2018, then did so again in June of 2019. He was also convicted of selling heroin over roughly the same time period.

Each charge of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death caries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $1 million fine, officials say. A sentencing date has been set for Aug. 1.

The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

