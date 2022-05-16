Sioux Falls VA to host 2022 National Veterans Golden Age Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System and the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) / Experience Sioux Falls would like to remind the community that the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veterans Golden Age Games will be coming to the city in July 2022.

Founded in 1985, VA’s National Veterans Golden Age Games serves Veterans aged 55 years and older. Through its “Fitness for Life” motto, the Golden Age Games offers sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness, and fitness provide to senior Veterans to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

The media is invited to attend a press conference to learn more about this event featuring hundreds of Veterans and hear from key stakeholders on the impact it will have on Sioux Falls and the Veterans community.

On Monday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center – 1201 N West Ave., South Entrance the following people will be presenting:

Dr. Timothy Pendergrass Acting Director, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System

Paul TenHaken, Mayor, City of Sioux Falls

Teri Schmidt, Executive Director, Sioux Falls CVB / Experience Sioux Falls

To participate in the Golden Age Games, register online here.

