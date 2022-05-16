Avera Medical Minute
Some South Dakota wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought

Sage grouse (file)
Sage grouse (file)(Mike Anderson — ND Game and Fish)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife.

The U.S. Forest Service says the grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has declined by 15% in 2022, largely because of the dry conditions.

The total grouse population has averaged around 300 since the mid-1980s. Over the last twenty years, both greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse populations have primarily remained stable or have grown. Duck production is expected to decline because natural wetlands and stock ponds need water.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a little more than 76% of South Dakota is experiencing some kind of drought. 

