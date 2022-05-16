Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Consumer Protection urges caution in aftermath of severe storms

Severe wind damage at a farm near Canistota following May 12 storm.
Severe wind damage at a farm near Canistota following May 12 storm.(Submitted photo/Gayle Janzen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered.

Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are dealing with water damage, consumers are encouraged by the Attorney General to take the extra time to evaluate and secure the right contractor. Officials have said consumers who need repairs may be the target of unethical business practices.

Here are a few suggestions when choosing professional contractors:

• Do not be pressured into a quick agreement.

• Ask to see proof of insurance and/or bond, and sales tax license.

• Request a written contract specifying in detail the work to be done and agreed upon price.

• Be cautious if it is cash-only terms.

• Be cautious if the contractor requires that they negotiate with your insurance company. It may seem like a helpful gesture at the time, but can be a costly mistake.

• Do not make full payment before the job is satisfactorily completed.

• Consumers typically have a 3 Day Right to Cancel on door-to-door transactions.

If you have questions regarding transient contractors, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or you can email consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

Latest News

Zane gets a golf cart
Young cancer patient gets his wish delivered by Augie’s mascot
New Housing Complex -Maple Pass- Coming to Hartford
New multi-family housing complex coming to Hartford
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Sage grouse (file)
Some South Dakota wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought