South Dakota Consumer Protection urges caution in aftermath of severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered.

Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are dealing with water damage, consumers are encouraged by the Attorney General to take the extra time to evaluate and secure the right contractor. Officials have said consumers who need repairs may be the target of unethical business practices.

Here are a few suggestions when choosing professional contractors:

• Do not be pressured into a quick agreement.

• Ask to see proof of insurance and/or bond, and sales tax license.

• Request a written contract specifying in detail the work to be done and agreed upon price.

• Be cautious if it is cash-only terms.

• Be cautious if the contractor requires that they negotiate with your insurance company. It may seem like a helpful gesture at the time, but can be a costly mistake.

• Do not make full payment before the job is satisfactorily completed.

• Consumers typically have a 3 Day Right to Cancel on door-to-door transactions.

If you have questions regarding transient contractors, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or you can email consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

