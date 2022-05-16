Avera Medical Minute
A special day for a few Air Force recruits

A line of Air Force recruits being sworn in at the Air and Space Show.
A line of Air Force recruits being sworn in at the Air and Space Show.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most attended the Air and Space show for entertainment, but some came to join the Air Force. Four young adults were sworn into the Air Force at the event today.

Standing out on the tarmac in front of the audience, the recruits took the next step in their Air Force journey. One recruit has been dreaming of this day for a long time. Agustin Arbo moved to the US four years ago from Paraguay. He has a passion for aviation and has earned his associate’s degree in aircraft mechanics. While he is unsure of his position, he hopes to work in Aircraft maintenance during his time as an airman.

“Looking forward to my trip in the Air Force, my journey in the Air Force. I know this might be cliché, but really to be a part of something just bigger than myself. To be a part of a team and well do best in it,” said Arbo

Arbo, suggests talking with a current airman to decide if the Airforce is right for you.

