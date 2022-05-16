Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Young cancer patient gets his wish delivered by Augie’s mascot

Dakota News Now at 6 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augie’s Mascot ‘Ole’ delivered a young cancer patient’s wish.

A 14-year-old boy from Big Stone got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish South Dakota on Saturday, May 14.

Zane, battling Leukemia, arrived at the Elmen Center on Augustana’s campus around noon when he was surprised by a brand new golf cart driven by Ole, Augie’s mascot.

“It’s been something really nice to look forward to, that’s for sure, it’s been pretty tough for him. It’s not easy the treatments and everything, so it’s been nice to have a goal and a reward to look forward to, that’s for sure,” said Zane’s dad, Russ Kilde.

Zane and the mascot did some laps around the track in his new golf cart while the band played for him. Zane is currently in remission and is expected to recover in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with...
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

Latest News

Severe wind damage at a farm near Canistota following May 12 storm.
South Dakota Consumer Protection urges caution in aftermath of severe storms
New Housing Complex -Maple Pass- Coming to Hartford
New multi-family housing complex coming to Hartford
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Sage grouse (file)
Some South Dakota wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought