Young cancer patient gets his wish delivered by Augie’s mascot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augie’s Mascot ‘Ole’ delivered a young cancer patient’s wish.

A 14-year-old boy from Big Stone got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish South Dakota on Saturday, May 14.

Zane, battling Leukemia, arrived at the Elmen Center on Augustana’s campus around noon when he was surprised by a brand new golf cart driven by Ole, Augie’s mascot.

“It’s been something really nice to look forward to, that’s for sure, it’s been pretty tough for him. It’s not easy the treatments and everything, so it’s been nice to have a goal and a reward to look forward to, that’s for sure,” said Zane’s dad, Russ Kilde.

Zane and the mascot did some laps around the track in his new golf cart while the band played for him. Zane is currently in remission and is expected to recover in the coming months.

